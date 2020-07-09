'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Fans Are Absolutely Livid After Netflix Cancellation

Netflix shocked fans on Wednesday by announcing that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been canceled. TV Line reported that the series, which originally premiered in October of 2018, has been canceled after two super-sized seasons (of four parts). Of course, fans were none too pleased to hear about this news.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's showrunner, released a statement to TV Line about the show's cancellation. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude for everyone that he got to work with throughout the Netflix series' run. "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One," he said. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

While fans will still get to see Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina later this year, they're still not happy about the fact that Netflix canceled the show. And they did not hold back their feelings on that front.