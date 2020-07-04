Lucy Hale Praises 'Katy Keene' Cast and Crew After The CW Cancels 'Riverdale' Spinoff

✖

Lucy Hale has weighed in on the cancellation of Katy Keene, the Riverdale spinoff that was canceled by The CW on Thursday. Hale, who starred in the series as the eponymous would-be fashion designer, took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate her time on the show, as well as praise her co-stars, the crew and, of course, the fans.

"My thoughts," Hale wrote in the caption. "Sad to deliver this news! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU. To the cast, crew, and all involved... [I] adore you." The series holds the unfortunate distinction of being the only canceled series from The CW in their entire 2019-2020 TV season.

The network held off on the decision to cancel Katy Keene for as long as possible, given that a number of its shows have found new life on streaming platforms that otherwise didn't draw in viewers when they aired, which includes the now-smash hit Riverdale. Unfortunately, the spinoff didn't end up performing as well as many had hoped, while shows like Batwoman and Nancy Drew ended up drawing in the streaming views.

There were even hopes for Katy Keene to take off after it debuted on HBO Max, although there wasn't enough of a boost to keep the series going. However, Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, is considering a new home for Season 2, with a permanent home on HBO Max as a real possibility.

While the show getting a second life hasn't been decided just yet, it would come as welcome news to fans, who have been hung up on all the unexplored possibilities the show had just started to set up after its lone season on the air. While it was a spinoff of Riverdale, it was set five years ahead of the Archie Comics-inspired soap opera, it seemed like it was slated to catch up by Season 5, which could give Hale a chance to play Katy even if the show is not revived elsewhere. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had revealed in May that the show will jump over the characters' college years so the cast will finally get to act close to their real ages. The time jump was slated for Season 4 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.