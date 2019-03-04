‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Takes on ‘Game of Thrones’ in Iconic New Poster

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina made a major splash when its first season arrived on Netflix in October 2018, and the show is leaning into its reputation with a new poster paying homage to another iconic television show.

The poster, shared by the show’s social media accounts on March 1, sees Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) sitting on a throne made out of skulls, a reference to Game of Thrones‘ Iron Throne, which is made of swords. GOT recently released a series of posters featuring various cast members sitting on the Iron Throne in preparation for the HBO drama’s final season.

“The only throne worth fighting for,” Sabrina‘s account wrote alongside the photo of Prudence.

the only throne worth fighting for pic.twitter.com/qcDpFEn6cQ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 1, 2019

While the throne of skulls makes for a striking visual, it’s not immediately clear what the creepy chair signifies, though it’s possible that the powerful position is a reference to the Queen of Hell.

At the end of CAOS‘ first season, the demon possessing Ms. Wardwell revealed herself to be Lilith, also known as Madame Satan, whose plan was to get Sabrina to take her place as Satan’s right-hand woman so that she herself may become the Queen of Hell, though Lilith’s familiar believes it’s more likely the Dark Lord was grooming Sabrina to take the royal position herself. Prudence’s devotion to Satan would surely give her the desire to take the title for herself, though it hasn’t yet been indicated that she’s in the running for the job.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Two arrives on Netflix on April 5 and will find the now platinum-blond Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) dealing with the consequences of signing her name in the Book of the Beast. Judging by exclusive photos from Entertainment Weekly, she’ll also be caught in a bit of a love triangle between her ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and bad-boy warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

“It’s fiercer, the stakes are higher, the relationships are more charged and overall it’s this bigger, better, scarier season,” Shipka told Girlfriend of the show’s second installment. “The first season was the introduction to everything but this second season is really twisted and a lot more lives are in danger. You’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. There were scenes we were filming where people would say, ‘Do you think I’m going to make it out alive this season?’ and they were big characters we’re talking about! So it’s really intense but it’s a really fun watch.”

Photo Credit: Netflix