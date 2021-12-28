‘Cheer’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Cheer is returning for another season. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of Cheer, which will premiere on Jan. 12. The show will follow the Navarro College cheer team as they return for its quest to win another national championship. Season 2 will be nine episodes long and will feature Navarro head coach Monica Aldama and returning stars Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer among others, according to PEOPLE.

Season 2 of Cheer will focus on Navarro and its rivalry with Trinity Valley Community College, which is also one of the best cheer teams in the country. The new season will also take a look at the controversy surrounding Jerry Harris who was arrested for child pornography in September 2020. Harris pleaded not guilty to seven charges of sexual misconduct in December of the same year.

“I was floored and heartbroken,” Cheer director Greg Whiteley said after learning about the federal charges against Harris, per Variety. “I tried to unpack what it was that I was feeling. Here was a person that I felt like I knew very, very well. But then there was news that led me to believe I didn’t know everything about this person and that led to, in a weird way, me mourning the passing of the person that I thought I knew.”

When talking about the season, Whiteley said: “I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.

“Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”