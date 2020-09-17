Jerry Harris, 'Cheer' Star, Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix series Cheer, has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Chicago Tribune (as reported by the Daily Mail). He was charged in federal court in Chicago on Thursday. The arrest comes a few days after the FBI raided his home in Naperville, Illinois following an allegation he solicited sex and explicit photos for twin brothers who were minors.

The investigation was based on allegations reported to Varsity, a private company that "dominates the cheerleading industry," on Aug. 1. "As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," wrote Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart. This story is developing.