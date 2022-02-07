‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Remake’s First Look Teaser Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen has a new teaser trailer, and it gives fans a first look at the hilariously chaotic life of a modern blended family. The film stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as Paul and Zoe Baker, the parents of a “multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business.” In the first footage from the film, we see the couple getting their kids up and ready for school, which is clearly an extensive process.

The couple’s parenting skills are put to the test on a daily basis, with their kids sneaking friends into the house, needing advice for navigating life, and facing school-related issues. The Bakers work hard to make a loving environment for their children, and that sometimes includes TikTok dance challenges and embarrassing cheerleading incidents. Overall, the love is certainly felt through the trailer, and this looks like it will be a great flick for families to cuddle up and stream together. The new Cheaper by the Dozen debuts on Disney+ on March 18.

Make room for family. #CheaperByTheDozen, an all-new Original movie, starts streaming March 18 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/dODuTH86RK — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 7, 2022

The new film was written by Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and Grown-Ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. Gail Lerner has been tapped to direct the film, while Union serves as an executive producer alongside Shawn Levy, who directed the 2003 remake. In addition to Union and Braff, the film stars include Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

This is the third version of Cheaper by the Dozen, with the first premiering in theaters way back in 1950. The original movie was actually based on the real lives of journalist Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister Ernestine Gilbreth Carey and was adapted from Gilbreth’s autobiographical book, Cheaper by the Dozen.

Cheaper by the Dozen was then remade in 2003, with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt playing the parents in a blended family of mischievous children. The film was such a success that a 2005 sequel — Cheaper by the Dozen 2 — was produced bringing back much of its predecessor’s cast, which included Piper Perabo, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff, and Alyson Stoner. Levy did not direct the sequel, instead, he handed over the reins to Adam Shankman (A Walk to Remember), though he did still serve as a producer.