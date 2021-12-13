JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals How He Made His TikTok Dance ‘Do The JuJu’ (Exclusive)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is known for being very active on social media, especially on TikTok. And with the help of Team Milk, Smith-Schuster has come up with his TikTok dance challenge for TikTok called hashtag “DoTheJuJu,” which debuted last week. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the star wide receiver who revealed how he came up with the dance.

“I picked the song that I liked and that I loved that I thought was very flowed and fluently, but I was able to come up with this dance and with quite a few of a routine of mine part of this,” Smith-Schuster told PopCulture. “It was really cool because it shows my personality. This is me, this is who I am. And like I said, being through the hashtag ‘DoTheJuJu’ was awesome because I was able to involve, not only just milk but my personality and even a dog too, like my French bulldog and stuff like that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Smith-Schuster has released a series of videos of his dance challenge on TikTok, which is the original one being viewed over 700,000 times. The USC alum has gained a big following on TikTok with over three million followers and loves showing off his dances moves on and off the field. But why does he love being on TikTok?

“I think it gets to show people who we truly are,” Smith-Schuster explained. “You know, you talk about football players they’re not that really big on social media because our job is so physical and, we don’t get to play a lot of games. We’re the only team that has 17 games versus 82 games a year. So people criticize you for using social media and stuff like that, but I do it because it’s very authentic. It’s myself. I get to show people, who I am under the helmet and they just get to see more of me.”

Smith-Schuster is one of the athletes of the Team Milk campaign, which can be seen in his latest TikTok videos. Milk has been part of an athlete’s nutrition routine for centuries, and Smith-Schuster has been drinking it well before he started playing football.

“When I was a kid, I’ve always been a milk drinker,” Smith-Schuster said. “It was always part of my daily routine, daily life. Before I could play video games, my mom always say, ‘Hey, make sure you drink your milk.’ So I would, honestly sit there and drink my milk, whether it was chocolate milk, strawberry milk, any milk it was that was given to me. It was my go-to and with milk, it helps with performance.”