'Triple Frontier 2' in the Works, Charlie Hunnam Says

Fans of Charlie Hunnam's Netflix action movie Triple Frontier just got some great news. In a recent interview the actor revealed that Triple Frontier 2 is in the works. "Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to Triple Frontier at Netflix," Hunnam told The Mary Sue. "So we're working on that. It's in its absolute infancy, but I feel like I've got a lot more to say about the sort of after life of military personnel. I'm really hopeful."

In addition to Hunnam, Triple Frontier also stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. The five men play old military pals who plan a heist but wind up in a volatile situation after too many things go wrong. The movie is directed by J. C. Chandor, from a story and screenplay he wrote with Mark Boal. The film's name refers to the Tres Fronteras area of South America. This part of the country is known for high levels of drug trafficking and contraband.

Previously, Hunnam spoke about the similarities between Triple Frontier and his iconic biker drama Sons of Anarchy, both of which have elements of "brotherhood" at their core. "I think that I do flourish in the company of men. I've come to realize that the sense of tribe or community that I have with my group of friends is one of the pillars of my life," he shared. "For me to be at my best, I need a group of pals around me — my sort of extended family. In sort of exploring that, I think what J.C. Chandor was exploring in this film are two of the three pillars of self-determination theory — competence and autonomy — which can be bracketed under the banner of purpose and community."

"Sebastian Junger wrote a really interesting book about military life called Tribe, which is a book that I really admire and have read a couple of times, and had read just prior to reading this script," Hunnam went on to reveal. "It really resonated that what Sebastian Junger is exploring in Tribe is basically the same thing that J.C. is exploring, which is fundamentally how we categorize or identify some sort of deep meaning for ourselves as individuals. The idea being that purpose and community are two of the central pillars for a successful, fulfilling life." Triple Frontier is currently streaming on Netflix.