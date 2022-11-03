'Central Park': Bitsy Tries Frisbee Modeling to Revamp Her Public Persona in Season 3 Exclusive Clip

The third season of the Apple TV+ series Central Park is winding down, and the new episode will feature Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) trying to revamp her public persona. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Central Park, and it shows Bitsy attempting frisbee modeling with Jeanie (Zoë Chao), Jenny (Ziwe Fumudoh) and Gianni (John Early). And to nobody's surprise, Bitsy has a hard time with the photo session as she can't catch the frisbee. This leads to the photos not coming out great and Bisty injuring her nose during the frisbee modeling process.

Ultimately, Bitsy decides with Jeanie, Jenny and Gianni that it's easier to buy all the websites that are saying bad things about her to change her internet results. This is a natural move for Bitsy since she is the main antagonist of Central Park. Bitsy has a lot of money as she's the owner of the Brandenham Hotel. At the start of the season, Bitsy has been working to replace Central Park with Condos.

Central Park has been a big success for Apple TV+ since its debut in May 2020. The show has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and receives high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Central Park stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. along with Tucci. When speaking with PopCulture in September, Gad talked about how Season 3 stands out from the previous two seasons.

"We've just added new elements," Gad exclusively told PopCulture. "A new character played by Kristen Bell, a character of Abby who is Paige's sister and a new mayor played by Sam Richardson. These changes bring with them changes to the Tillerman family and all the goings on at Central Park. Things are definitely growing and becoming more complex and at times becoming more loaded with new obstacles for everybody to have to overcome."

Raver-Lampman talked about the growth of her character Molly this season. "I think Molly specifically is still very much in her adolescence and is still very much dealing with young adult moments and things and bodily changes," she said. "I think our show is just, it's getting deeper and it's really starting to find its footing and how it addresses topics and conversations. I just think it's that and we've also added 40 songs this season, which is insane."New episodes of Central Park stream on Apple TV+ on Friday.