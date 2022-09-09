'Central Park': Josh Gad and Emmy Raver-Lampman Detail 'New Elements' in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Central Park Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+ and will feature everything fans loved in the first two seasons. But while there will be a lot of laughs to go with a lot of music, the third season will have some new pieces that will make things very interesting. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Josh Gad who voices Birdie and Emmy Raver-Lampman who voices Molly Tillerman. The two revealed what fans can expect from the new season which includes 13 episodes.

"We've just added new elements," Gad exclusively told PopCulture. "A new character played by Kristen Bell, a character of Abby who is Paige's sister and a new mayor played by Sam Richardson. These changes bring with them changes to the Tillerman family and all the goings on at Central Park. Things are definitely growing and becoming more complex and at times becoming more loaded with new obstacles for everybody to have to overcome."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Raver-Lampan joined the cast after Bell backed out of the role following Season 1. She told PopCulture that Molly will go through some big changes as she continues to grow up. "I think the actors are, their characters are deepening and exploring some pretty real tough conversations and tough social growing pains," Raver-Lampman said. "I think Molly specifically is still very much in her adolescence and is still very much dealing with young adult moments and things and bodily changes. I think our show is just, it's getting deeper and it's really starting to find its footing and how it addresses topics and conversations. I just think it's that and we've also added 40 songs this season, which is insane."

Central Park has been a big success for Apple TV+ as the show has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination last year for Outstanding Animated Series. Gad, who is one of the creators of the series, knew that they were taking a big risk and is happy people are connecting with everything the show has to offer.

"Central Park, it was one of those things where I was like, we're taking a big swing here," Gad said. "I don't know that audiences know how to embrace a fully musicalized animated prime time series. That is a thing that is just not done. I will say that it's surpassed my loftiest expectations in terms of quality and in terms of fans embracing it. Everyone who has seen Central Park has had the intended response from Central Park which is thank you for bringing this joy into my life."

The first three episodes of Central Park Season 3 premiered on Friday. One episode will be released every Friday through Nov. 18.