CBS Canceled This Show Twice — Now It Will Stream on Prime Video

A twice-canceled CBS show will be making its way to Prime Video.

All four seasons of Unforgettable will be coming to the streamer on March 25.

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Created by Ed Redlich and John Bellucci, the crime drama is based on J. Robert Lennon’s 2008 short story “The Rememberer.” It stars Poppy Montgomery as Detective Carrie Wells, a police detective with an unusually detailed and photographic memory due to a rare medical condition. Along with Montgomery, the cast included Dylan Walsh, Michael Gaston, Kevin Rankin, Daya Vaidya, Jane Curtin, Dallas Roberts, James Hiroyuki Liao, Tawny Cypress, E.J. Bonilla, La La Anthony, and Kathy Najimy.

(Photo by Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images)

Unforgettable had a pretty “unforgettable” run. It premiered in 2011 on CBS and was canceled after just one season. In June 2012, just a month after the cancellation, Deadline reported that the Eye Network had picked up the procedural for a 13-episode Season 2, to air the following summer. After the cancellation, Sony Pictures TV was actively shopping the series to other networks, such as TNT and Lifetime, while also negotiating with CBS.

Negotiations seemed successful, as Unforgettable made its mark as a summer series for Seasons 2 and 3. Unfortunately, by 2014, CBS axed the show again, per Deadline. In February 2015, though, Unforgettable got another chance at life when A&E saved it. Deadline reported that the network was close to a 13-episode deal, which eventually moved forward with new deals for the cast. Two years later, Unforgettable was officially canceled for a third and final time, effectively ending the drama’s run at four seasons.

(Photo by Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images)

Many shows have changed networks throughout their run and been saved by other networks. And many probably didn’t even know, or forgot, that S.W.A.T. was not the first show to get picked up for another season at CBS after getting canceled by the network. And now fans will be able to see what was so special about Unforgettable that it lasted four seasons and multiple resurrections.

Unforgettable is not currently streaming on another platform, but can be purchased on apps such as Apple TV, YouTube, and Prime Video. But beginning on March 25, all four seasons will be streaming on Prime. Other shows coming to the streamer that day include All in the Family, Good Times, Drop Dead Diva, The Shield, Married… with Children, Rules of Engagement, and many more.