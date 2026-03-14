2 Iconic ’70s CBS Sitcoms Will Be Added to Prime Video Soon

Two iconic CBS sitcoms are coming to Prime Video.

‘70s favorites All in the Family and Good Times will be joining the Prime slate later this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both shows, developed by legendary producer and screenwriter Norman Lear, will be made available on Prime Video on March 25. They will be joined by other fan-favorite shows such as Drop Dead Diva, L.A.’s Finest, Married… With Children, Rules of Engagement, The Shield, and Who’s the Boss.

From left, American actors Jean Stapleton, Rob Reiner, Carroll O’Connor (1924 – 2001), and Sally Struthers. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

All in the Family ran for nine seasons, from 1971 to 1979. It centered on a working-class white American family living in Queens, New York. The show starred Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers, Rob Reiner, and Danielle Brisebois, and was followed by continuation series, Archie Bunker’s Place, which picked up after the events of All in the Family and ran for four seasons. All in the Family has spawned a handful of other spinoffs, including Good Times, which is a spinoff of All in the Family’s first spinoff, Maude.

Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans, Good Times ran for six seasons from 1974 to 1979. As previously mentioned, it is a spinoff of All in the Family spinoff Maude, and was the first African-American two-parent family sitcom on television. The series followed Florida and James Evans and their three children, who live in a public housing project in a poor, black inner-city Chicago neighborhood. Good Times starred Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ja’Net DuBois, Ralph Carter, Bern Nadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, Johnny Brown, Janet Jackson, and Ben Powers.

Pictured are, front row seated from left, Jimmie Walker (as James ‘J.J.’ Evans, Jr.), BernNadette Stanis (as Thelma Evans), Janet Jackson (as Millicent ‘Penny’ Woods). Back row standing from left, Ralph Carter (as Michael Evans), Ja’net DuBois (as Willona Woods), and Johnny Brown (as Nathan Bookman). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

In May 2019, All in the Family was part of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, a live television special that featured all-star casting for live recreations of sitcom episodes of various television shows created by companies run by Lear. All in the Family was joined by spinoff The Jeffersons, which host Jimmy Kimmel deemed his favorite TV series of all time. Season 4, Episode 6’s “Henry’s Farewell” got the recreation treatment.

Good Times followed that November, joined by another episode of All in the Family. Season 3, Episode 9 of Good Times, “The Politicians,” was recreated, as well as Season 7, Episode 15 of All in the Family, “The Draft Dodger.”

Both Good Times and All in the Family are streaming for free on Tubi in the meantime, while Good Times is also streaming on Hulu. The two shows will be coming to Prime Video on March 25.