Hit CBS Sitcom With 7 Seasons to Start Streaming on Prime Video

A hit CBS sitcom is coming to Prime Video.

All seven seasons of Rules of Engagement will begin streaming on Prime on March 25.

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Created by Tom Hertz, the series ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2013, capping at 100 episodes. Rules of Engagement was produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It starred Patrick Warburton, Megyn Price, Oliver Hudson, Bianca Kajlich, David Spade, and Adhir Kalyan.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Rules of Engagement centered on two couples and their single friend who deal with the complications of dating, promises, and marriage, portraying different interpersonal relationships in various stages. While the series received negative reviews throughout its run, it managed to earn three Primetime Emmy nominations and brought in reasonably good ratings. Ahead of its premiere, CBS heavily promoted the sitcom during Super Bowl XLI, launching it the following night.

As of now, all seven seasons of Rules of Engagement are not streaming anywhere, but can be purchased on sites such as Prime Video and YouTube. However, Seasons 2-4 are available to watch for free on Pluto TV on-demand, which is better than nothing. Whether or not the remaining seasons will ever be added to Pluto TV is unknown, but at least fans will soon be able to stream all seven seasons on March 25 on Prime Video. It’s also unknown how long Rules of Engagement will be on Prime for, but it can be assumed it will be for a while. So fans will be able to watch the series in all its glory in the near future.

Meanwhile, Rules of Engagement is not the only show coming to Prime on March 25. All seasons of All in the Family, Damages, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, L.A.’s Finest, Married… with Children, The Shield, The Winter King, Unforgettable, and Who’s the Boss? will also be available in a little over a week. And a lot of these shows either aren’t streaming anywhere else or aren’t streaming in full, like Rules of Engagement, so fans will be able to do a lot of binge-watching beginning March 25. Of course, there are a lot of other fan-favorite classics currently streaming on Prime, so the choices are not limited in the slightest.