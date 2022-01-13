Canceled Netflix Show Just Picked up Some Major Award Nominations

The Kominsky Method may have been canceled by Netflix, but the show is still racking up some awards show love. On Wednesday, The Kominsky Method was nominated for two SAG Awards. The last season of the Netflix series dropped in May 2021.

The Kominsky Method was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Additionally, the star of the show, Michael Douglas, was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series. The show is facing some stiff competition in both of the categories, as it is up against programs such as Hacks, Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building. The SAG Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27.

It was announced back in July 2020 that the third season of The Kominsky Method would be its last. Chuck Lorre, who created the series, confirmed the news by stating, “The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

The Kominsky Method starred Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who later became a celebrated acting coach. The series featured Alan Arkin as Sandy’s good friend and agent Norman. The Kominsky Method also starred Sarah Baker of The Young Sheldon fame and Last Man Standing‘s Nancy Travis. In October 2019, ahead of the second season, both Douglas and Arkin took part in an interview with the Star Tribune. During the interview, the two actors spoke about what it was like to work together.

“I felt strangely comfortable with Michael the minute we started working together,” Arkin said. “As an actor, I like to touch people. I like to manhandle them. I like to play. And every once in a while, you wander into somebody who says, ‘Please don’t touch me’ and you’re dead for the next four years. But there was none of that here. It’s gotten extraordinarily comfortable for me.” Douglas then weighed in about their working relationship, saying, “Comedy is not necessarily something I’ve done a lot of. The chance to work with someone like Alan, who is wonderfully gifted in his timing and his understanding of it, I feel like I’m learning something new. It’s been a real treat.”