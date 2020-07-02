'The Kominsky Method' Is Ending at Netflix and Fans Are Not Happy
Another Netflix series is coming to an end, leaving subscribers in a state of rage. On Thursday, just days after upsetting fans with the announcement that Ozark would be ending following its fourth season, the streaming giant sent another blow to its base with the reveal that the Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin-starring series The Kominsky Method is ending. Netflix has picked the series up for a third and final season.
In a statement addressing the news, series creator and executive produce Chuck Lorre said that the series "has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics." He added that he is "excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," which does not yet have an episode count or premiere date. The series stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who has his 15 minutes of fame many years back, and is now works as highly respected acting coach. Arkin, meanwhile, portrays Norman, his agent and close friend.
Given Netflix's unfavorable trend of giving series the ax after just a handful of seasons, news of The Kominsky Method's fate isn’t necessarily surprising, though it rattled viewers. Shortly after the news was confirmed, people took to social media it express their upset. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to The Kominsky Method upcoming end.
I'm so happy to hear there is a 3rd season of #TheKominskyMethod but hearing it's a final is sad. Cant wait to see @NancyATravis in this role again. ❤ https://t.co/yBNT6j5AlD— Gina H (@GinaH89) July 2, 2020
NO!!!! This is literally the only show I anxiously await anymore. The comedic genius of Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, and Susan Sullivan is pure gold. 😭💔 https://t.co/AroAirGSF4— TinseltownPR (@TinseltownPR) July 2, 2020
Oh no!!! I agree with you - #thekominskymethod is a fantastic show! My mom thinks it’s Douglas’ best work. I’m glad they get another season to wrap, but I wish @netflix would keep the show running.— TM (@philliesfan1000) July 2, 2020
The Kominsky Method ending, becoming one more short-run series to be buried under the pile of #PeakTV in hopes anyone can remember it ten years from now.— Ken Hommel (@TooCloseToTheTV) July 2, 2020
Hooray for renewal, boo for final season.— Yale Hollander (@YaleHollander) July 2, 2020
Yes, but they said it's the final season... 😭— Mihaela Cristian (@MihaelaCristia8) July 2, 2020
I’ve never watched The Kominsky Method, but god do I hate what Netflix is doing to television. https://t.co/SJ7blblQxM— Bob Schute (@TheBobSchute) July 2, 2020
Wait what does it mean final season? Yesterday Ozark, now The Kominsky Method :( https://t.co/lVDBOWc71o— diana (@_diana87) July 2, 2020
let’s normalize 10 season shows again https://t.co/HUsVGo6bxN— 🔅 (@portraitslevy) July 2, 2020
"...and final season" is getting to be Netflix's favourite phrase. I predict the same for On My Block. https://t.co/6V0qMJWqCs— Daryl Millar (@daryl_millar) July 2, 2020
Aww, too bad. I really enjoyed it.— slbeckett 🇨🇦 (@slbeckett) July 2, 2020
😥— Marcia Oliveira 🇧🇷 (@marcia_bulle) July 2, 2020
The way grace and Frankie, ozark, and kominsky method’s next seasons are the last.... what the hell we gone do now— syd ⭐️ (@veepthroat) July 2, 2020