'The Kominsky Method' Is Ending at Netflix and Fans Are Not Happy

Another Netflix series is coming to an end, leaving subscribers in a state of rage. On Thursday, just days after upsetting fans with the announcement that Ozark would be ending following its fourth season, the streaming giant sent another blow to its base with the reveal that the Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin-starring series The Kominsky Method is ending. Netflix has picked the series up for a third and final season.

In a statement addressing the news, series creator and executive produce Chuck Lorre said that the series "has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics." He added that he is "excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," which does not yet have an episode count or premiere date. The series stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who has his 15 minutes of fame many years back, and is now works as highly respected acting coach. Arkin, meanwhile, portrays Norman, his agent and close friend.

Given Netflix's unfavorable trend of giving series the ax after just a handful of seasons, news of The Kominsky Method's fate isn’t necessarily surprising, though it rattled viewers. Shortly after the news was confirmed, people took to social media it express their upset. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to The Kominsky Method upcoming end.