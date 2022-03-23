Canceled NBC Show Is Huge on Netflix Right Now

Good Girls may not have performed well enough to earn a fifth season on NBC, but the now-canceled series is enjoying a rush of success on Netflix. Less than a year after its abrupt cancellation, and just two weeks after its fourth season arrived on the platform, Good Girls has made an impression not only on Netflix subscribers in the United States but also across the globe.

Originally premiering in February 2018, Good Girls starred Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks as three suburban moms who are having a difficult time making ends meet and decide to rob a supermarket. One of them is recognized by a manager, and the three women realize that making a getaway will be harder than they initially thought. The series was created by Jenna Bans, who served as an executive producer along with Mark Wilding, Bill Krebs, Carla Banks-Waddles, and Michael Weaver, and also starred Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

The arrival of the dramedy’s fourth season on Netflix in the U.S. on Monday, March 7 helped lift Good Girls back onto the platform’s streaming charts in that market. Currently, Good Girls ranks as the No. 3 TV show behind Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. and Is It Cake?. Among all series and films on the platform, the series takes the No. 4 spot, falling behind those same two series as well as the recently-debuted Ryan Reynolds-starring film The Adam Project.

Good Girls hasn’t just enjoyed success in the U.S., though. The series ranked as the No. 10 English-language show in the world for the week of Monday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20. The series logged 17.49 million streaming hours during the time period, putting it just behind Life After Death With Tyler Henry, which ranked No. 9 with 19.58 million viewing hours. The Top 3 spots were claimed by Inventing Anna (39.09 million), Pieces of Her (40.08 million), and The Last Kingdom (48.95 million).

The series’ success on Netflix doesn’t necessarily come as much of a surprise. In fact, after NBC announced in June 2021 that it would not be moving forward with Good Girls Season 5, it was reported that prior to the cancellation, there were efforts to move the show to Netflix for a fifth season as an original series, but those talks have “imploded.” Netflix serves as the streaming home for Good Girls after a global rights deal for the series, and the series has continuously performed well on the streamer, even topping Nielsen’s streaming ratings in 2021. All four seasons of Good Girls are available for streaming on Netflix.