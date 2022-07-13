Canceled Amazon Original Series Receives First Emmy Nomination

Although it may not have been renewed for another season, Prime Video's hit drama Goliath is enjoying plenty of success on the awards circuit. Months after it aired the final episode of its fourth and final season, the Billy Bob Thornton-starring series picked up a nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Goliath, which concluded its four-season run in late September 2021, received a nomination in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming category. The nomination, announced by the Television Academy Tuesday, marks the show's first Emmy nod. The series is nominated in the category for choreography in "The Pain Killer," the second episode of Season 4. It is nominated against HBO's Euphoria for the Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader routine, BET+'s The Porter for the Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird routines, Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! for the Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart routines, and The Roku Channel's Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas for the It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us routines.

The Emmy nomination followed troubling news for Goliath – it will not see a fifth season. In November, Prime Video picked up Goliath, "one of its "most popular" scripted originals, for a fourth and final season. At the time, executive producer Lawrence Trilling said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride's story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast." Trilling went on to thank "everyone at Amazon for their support of the show," concluding, "I've been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew."

Originally premiering in 2016, Goliath stars Thornton as a down-and-out lawyer now seeking redemption. Per the show's official synopsis, "his one shot depends on getting justice in a legal system where truth has become a commodity, and the scales of justice have never been more heavily weighted toward the rich and powerful." Along with Thornton, the series also starred Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12.