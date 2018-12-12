Amazon Renews ‘Goliath,’ Adds Dennis Quaid and Beau Bridges to Season 3 Cast

Amazon has renewed Goliath for a third season, and added both Dennis Quaid and Beau Bridges to the cast.

As reported by TV Line, the legal drama starring Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Diana Hopper and Tania Raymonde already has two seasons under its belt, with the new one expected sometime in 2019.

According to a description of the next season, Quaid will be playing a “billionaire rancher” and The Leftovers’ Amy Brenneman will be playing his sister. There is no word on who Bridges is playing.

In addition to Quaid, Bridges, and Brenneman, Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks: The Return) and Shamier Anderson (Destroyer) will also appear in the new season of Goliath.

It’s unknown how long the new cast members will remain on the series, but in the past, stars such as William Hurt, Maria Bello, Dwight Yoakam and Lou Diamond Phillips only spent one season on Goliath.

In a June interview with Vulture, Thornton — who plays disgraced lawyer Billy McBride in Goliath — spoke about his time on the series, and shared some insight in to his character and the past he’s been on.

“People have said that this character started out a little like Paul Newman in The Verdict, and now this season’s like if you add Paul Newman in Harper. I’m out there getting up into all kinds of hijinks outside the courtroom,” he said. “If anything, this year has even more of a noir feel.”

Thornton also opened up about the legal side of the role, and revealed that he’s always had people with a mind for the subject around to help him understand and research.

“We had the great fortune of having David Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro on the set a lot in the first season. They’re lawyers. For this new season, we had a technical adviser,” he shared. “And it’s not like I haven’t had a divorce or two, so I’ve been in court. I also have a couple of friends who are pretty big attorneys — just pals of mine, not people I’ve worked with, fortunately.”

“I ask questions. I want to make sure that I’m getting that part of it right, and that I’m not doing anything that would be atypical of a lawyer,” Thornton added. “Like, one thing you see in a lot of law shows or movies, a lawyer always goes right up to a witness on the stand and they shake their finger in their face and they walk around the chair where they’re sitting. Y’know, you don’t really do that.”

Amazon Prime members can stream the first two seasons of Goliath on the online video service right now.