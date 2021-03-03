'Calls' Trailer: Apple TV+ Releases First Look at Chilling Thriller With Pedro Pascal, Lily Collins and More

✖

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Calls, and while there is not much to see, it sounds intense. The trailer is made up mostly of graphical displays of phone calls, with subtitles typing themselves out across the screen. The voices of the all-star cast give the best impression of what the show will be about.

Calls is billed as "a groundbreaking, immersive television experience" by Apple TV+. The streaming service has secured a huge list of stars for the show, including Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Danny Pudi, Jennifer Tilly, Judy Greer, Karen Gillan, Lily Collins, Mark Duplass, Nick Jonas, Paul Walter Hauser, Pedro Pascal, Riley Keough, Rosario Dawson and Stephen Lang. Together, they will tell a series of nine short-form stories, all with "minimal abstract visuals" to accompany them.

"Calls proves that the real terror lies in one's interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one's imagination can take them," the streaming service explained. The show will consist of nine episodes and it premieres on Friday, March 19. It is firmly rooted in the thriller genre, and while it may not show anything graphic on-screen, it is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Calls is directed by Fede Álvarez, best-known for Don't Breathe. The show is based on a French web show by the same name, which has great reviews since its release in 2017. At the time of this writing, the show has a 7.5 out of 10 star rating on IMDb. Many are hoping for the same quality out of the American production.

All signs look good for it so far, not least of all its home at Apple TV+. The streaming service has taken its time establishing its niche within the "streaming wars" since it launched in November of 2019. Now, in a field more crowded than ever, it stands out for its ability to secure A-list talent and produce prestige dramas to rival any long-standing studio.

Apple TV+ has had success with series including The Morning Show, Servant, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Ted Lasso and Central Park so far. It has also done well with its licensing of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts — creating new content in that franchise while drawing subscribers in with old content available.

Still, with more streaming services than ever competing for users' subscription dollars, Apple TV+ has to fight for every inch. The service is available now for $4.99 per month in the U.S. Calls premieres there on Friday, March 19.