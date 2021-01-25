'The Snoopy Show': Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed for New Peanuts Apple TV+ Series

Snoopy is making his way back to our TV screens with The Snoopy Show, a new Apple TV+ series debuting Feb. 5 worldwide. The streaming service unveiled its first trailer Monday for the original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, featuring the beloved beagle and all his friends. The new show follows Snoopy and Woodstock as they take on new adventures together, with their imagination being the only limit.

"Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that," the logline reads, according to PEOPLE. "He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy."

Not only does Snoopy take on many of his iconic alter egos in the trailer, he meets up with the rest of the Peanuts gang, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and others. The Snoopy Show will air alongside other Apple TV+ originals from Peanuts and WildBrain such as the award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and award-nominated Snoopy in Space. Rob Boutilier directs The Snoopy Show, which is written by Miles Smith, Laurie Elliott and Craig Brown. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff executive produce.

Before his death in 2000, Peanuts creator Charles Schulz said in an interview with Michael Barrier that he "never even thought" about licensing his characters early on, but "was just trying to draw the strip as well as I could, each day." He continued, "I realized this is a business, and I knew it was possible to make a lot of money at it, but I just wanted to draw something that was really good and was different."

He continued that "oddly enough," he had "fought against" making children's products out of the characters from Peanuts, because he never considered it a children's comic strip. "I have always said, 'If you have to do something for children, that's fine, but let's not forget that our main reading audience is out there among the college kids, and in the fathers and mothers and grandmothers,'" he said. "Let's not forget all of those products; I just don't want a bunch of children's things out there. But they keep coming out anyway. I have not been able to close the floodgates. The children's products just keep coming. And I guess it's all right; it doesn't hurt anything. But that always has been a personal problem with me."