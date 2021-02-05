‘Harry Potter’ Alum Rupert Grint May Shock Fans With This Revelation About The Movies

✖

Rupert Grint might be promoting his new Apple TV+ series with M. Night Shyamalan, Servant, but Harry Potter of course has come up several times recently. With the news that HBO could be preparing a reboot of Harry Potter, Grint was asked whether or not he would be interested in participating. "Oh I don’t know there are some good parts," he told UNILAD. "I don’t think I’d be a very good Snape... Do you think? I don’t know, Alan had a real presence. I don’t know, Snape is a character I love."

When he was reminded of the popular fan theory that Ron is a time traveling Dumbledore, Grint joked that maybe he could play the enigmatic headmaster down the line. "There was, wasn’t there? I remember that! Oh yeah, I’d love to be Dumbledore I need a few years though."

However, Grint did admit that he hasn't watched all of the films, even to this day. "I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," Grint told Variety. "But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her."

Grint has mentioned his reticence to watch the movies in the past, blaming his inability to disconnect. "I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed," Grint explained to Radio Times. "I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back. But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do."

While he may not be able to watch the films, Grint is still rather possessive of his character, Ron Weasley. He explained that it was rather disconcerting to see someone else playing the loyal sidekick on the stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, calling it a "a very strange experience." "I weirdly feel quite protective of that character," he explained. After playing the ginger for over a decade, it makes sense that he would feel a sense of ownership.

Even after all these years, Grint shared that the cast still keeps in touch. "We have those chats. Definitely. Because we’re all carving out very different journeys. And we have this shared experience that connects us all," Grint told Radio Times. "They are the only people that really understand. I think David Yates [the director of the final four Potter films] once said we’re all like astronauts. Only astronauts really know what it’s like to go to space."