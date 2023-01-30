'Bridgerton' Star Leaves Netflix Series Ahead of Season 3

One of the biggest Bridgerton stars has left the Netflix series, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Deadline reports that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, has officially exited the show. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role for a handful of episodes in Season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2 debuted on Netflix in March 2022, continuing the romantic exploits and adventures of the affluent British family. Series creator Chris Van Dusen previously spoke about the news season during a Today interview, saying at the time, "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited." He then added how he knew the "cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I."

Van Dusen followed up by sharing share some details about Season 2, revealing how it would revolve more around Jonathan Bailey's character, Anthony Bridgerton. "We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," he explained, then quipping that he knows what is going to happen because he's the one who has been writing it. "I know where we're going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we're going to be introducing," Van Dusen said. "Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it's going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."

Subsequently, Bailey commented on what fans can look forward to in Bridgerton Season 3, telling EW, "They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there [are] so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be to enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully, next Christmas, maybe further away."

The show will also be getting a limited series spinoff — Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — which focuses on a young Queen Charlotte. The show is bringing back Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell, the three women portraying the Queen, Lady Agatha Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. In addition to the returning cast members, India Amarteifio (Sex Education) will play the young Queen Charlotte as she navigates Royal life in her early years.

Joining Amarteifo are Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Corey Mylchreest, and Arsema Thomas. Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes will be the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer of the limited series. At this time, there is no announced premiere date for the prequel.