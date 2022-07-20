'Bridgerton' Season 3: New Cast Members, Plot Details Revealed

Three more actors joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 3, including an actor who may look familiar to fans of The Crown. Netflix also shared a video of the cast preparing to film new episodes and announced production is underway. Season 3 will also see writer Jess Brownwell take over as showrunner, with series creator Chris Van Dusen remaining as an executive producer.

The first new star is Daniel Francis, who stars in Netflix's Stay Close, notes Deadline. He will play Marcus Anderson, a charismatic man who lights up any room he walks into. He catches the attention of matriarchs in London, which annoys other upper-class members. Sam Phillips, who played an equerry in multiple episodes of The Crown, was cast as Lord Debling, who has unusual interests. That makes him attractive to the young ladies during the season. James Phoon, a star on the BBC's Wreck, plays Harry Dankworth, who lacks in wit and intelligence but is good-looking.

Netflix also shared more details about the overall plot for Season 3. Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington takes front and center after she finally gave up on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Now, she is seeking a husband who will respect her independence so she can continue writing as Lady Whiestledown without the watchful eye of her family. The search does not get off to a good start because Nicola lacks confidence. Penelope also has her rift with Eloise (Claudie Jessie), who has a new friend, and she has to keep her identity as Lady Whistledown a secret.

Colin also returns home after traveling throughout the summer and has a new look. He will be the central Bridgerton family member, like Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) were the lead characters in Seasons 1 and 2. Colin is really disappointed that Penelope is no longer interested in him because she always respected him for who he is. He tries to boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband, only realizing that he's pushing away the one woman he has feelings for.

Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date for Season 3, which just started filming. Season 1, was released on Christmas Day 2020, making it a holiday hit for Netflix, but Season 2 wasn't released until March 25. The first two seasons were based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels. The third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, focused on Benedict (Luke Thompson), so it looks like the show is making its first major deviation from Quinn's works with Season 3.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that Season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said in May, reports TVLine. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into Season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."