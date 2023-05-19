Netflix Series Is the Most-Watched Show in the World Right Now

In what might well be one of the biggest hits of all time for Netflix, Queen Charlotte is both a prequel and the continuation of the world of Bridgerton — and the Shonda Rhimes Regency-era drama has quickly become one of the streaming giant's most popular shows ever. According to Netflix's global Top 10 ranking, the prequel, in its second week, remains the streamer's No. 1 show in the world, a testament to the franchise's popularity. Considering that it is one of the most popular shows on Netflix today, it would be almost impossible to ignore the fact that Netflix has developed a spinoff based on the beloved queen of Bridgerton since both of the series' previous seasons made Netflix's top ten list of the biggest TV releases ever. During its first month of streaming availability, Bridgerton Season 2, ranked No. 4 on the list, drew 656.2 million hours of viewing time, while Bridgerton Season 1, ranked No. 6, brought in 625.4 million hours.

The prequel series stars India Amarteifio as Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as King George. Charlotte begins the story only beginning to comprehend her power and understanding of love, and the story follows her as she embarks on a transformative journey. According to Netflix's official synopsis of the show, "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

Currently, the new Netflix series is ranked as one of the top series in 91 countries all over the world. Moreover, both critics and viewers have reacted favorably to the show. The film currently holds a 7.1/10 rating on the IMDb website, while over at Rotten Tomatoes, both critics and audiences alike have given it a strong response with 94% and 71%, respectively. With the popularity of the prequel series, many fans have wondered if they will get the chance to see more of Charlotte and George in the future. Rhimes recently told Deadline, "There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know." She also added, "Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out."