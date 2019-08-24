‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Skinny Pete Confirmed to Return for Netflix Sequel ‘El Camino’

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will feature at least one other familiar face beyond Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman. Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, will appear in the Netflix follow-up to Vince Gilligan‘s acclaimed AMC series. The new film is expected to be released on Friday, Oct. 11 and will later be screened on AMC.

Baker’s character was featured in a new photo published in The New York Times‘ report on the new project. Skinny Pete was a close friend of Jesse’s and appeared in at least one episode of all five seasons. He was last seen in the Season 5 episode “Felina.”

The new film gets its title from the stolen Chevrolet El Camino Jesse was seen driving in the final epsiode of Breaking Bad. It will center on Jesse, who escaped from an Aryan Brotherhood gang thanks to Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who died in the finale.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” reads Netflix’s brief plot description of the show.

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said of El Camino. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Paul could not reveal anything more about the project, but said he was also convinced he was done with Jesse after Breaking Bad ended.

“I loved the way Jesse was flying through the exterior gates of the Nazi compound,” Paul told the Times of Jesse’s last moments. “He’s screaming, he’s crying. He’s got these emotions going through his body. And then it just cuts away from him.”

Paul said he first heard about the idea of a movie when he spoke with Gilligan two years ago to discuss the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad‘s debut.

“At the very end of the conversation, he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire,” Paul explained.

After reading the script, he admitted that he “couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds.”

“I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

While the photo of Baker confirmed that he will be back, Paul would not say if any other actors took part in the movie. In June, Cranston joked with Entertainment Tonight that he could “pop up” in a flashback or even flash forward.

Breaking Bad originally ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013 and won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys twice. Cranston won four Emmys, while Paul earned three.

All seasons of Breaking Bad are available on Netflix, as are the first three seasons of the spin-off series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk.

Photo credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images