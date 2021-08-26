Bob Ross Netflix's Documentary Has Fans up in Arms, Here's Why

Netflix's new Bob Ross documentary has fans up in arms and taking to social media to share their frustration. The film is called Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, and it recounts Ross' life story, focusing heavily on his career as an artist and TV painting teacher. The filmmakers speak with Ross' son, Steve Ross, as well as Bob's good friend and fellow artist Dana Jester, both of whom had quite a lot to say about Ross' business partners, Annette and Walt Kowalski.

Following Ross' death, the Kowalskis became the sole shareholders of Bob Ross Inc. Ross' relationship with the couple had reportedly become volatile in the months before his passing, leading the iconic painter to write them completely out of his last will and testament. They filed a lawsuit against Steve and Ross' half-brother, Jimmie Cox, who were the executors of Ross' estate. Arguing that Ross had been a "work for hire" artist throughout his life, the Kowalskis won their case.

Their daughter, Joan Kowalski, took over Bob Ross Inc. more than a decade ago, and at one point negotiated a deal between Steve and Jimmie for the rights Ross's name and likeness. The men agreed to the deal, which guaranteed that Steve could resume public painting under his own name, without fear or threat of a lawsuit from Bob Ross Inc. All this information shared in the new Netflix documentary has had Ross fans fuming. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.