Bob Odenkirk Reunites Sketch Comedy Friends in Exclusive Clip for Audible Original ‘Summer in Argyle’

Bob Odenkirk is teaming up with his son Nate Odenkirk for a new Audible Original series titled Summer in Argyle. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the beloved comedian reunites some of his sketch comedy friends for the new original series. Summer in Argyle is a scripted podcast that features Odenkirk as Jeremy Zax, a resident of fictional Argyle, Ohio who is also the Audible Original podcast narrator. Zax is there “to regale you with this region’s rich history!”

In the exclusive clip, listeners get acquainted with Odenkirk’s friends David Cross and Paul F. Tompkins, both of whom he worked with on the iconic sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and Dave. The clip finds Cross playing a journalist who is also a clown and a doctor. (Or maybe he’s a clown doctor?) While his specific occupation is unclear, one thing that is for certain is that these old friends still riff with one another as great as they ever have. Notably, the hilarious bit also features former SNL cast member Tim Robinson, from . Odenkirk turned up in a Season 2 episode of the Netflix sketch comedy series, making this a reunion for two of them as well.

“Founded in 1843 by settlers with their sights set on California, these brave souls grew too tired and instead settled for Ohio,” reads a Summer in Argyle synopsis. “Argylites love to celebrate the spirit of ‘close enough,’ like that of Richie McDonough (played by Brian Posehn, also from Mr. Show) a young man who was a stupendous substitute bowler that never bowled and instead kept the bench warm. His untimely, mysterious death in the Summer of 2013 is Argyle’s darkest secret.”

Over the course of the new podcast series, listeners will “hear how Richie met his fate, beginning with Argyle’s annual hot dog eating contest and ending with the town’s annual murder. Along the way, you’ll see that Argyle truly has it all: a DMV that’s also a fancy restaurant; the world’s largest lost-and-found; a surgeon who doubles as a magician; and so much more!” Summer in Argyle was created and written by Odenkirk and his son Nate, who is an accomplished writer with published work at outlets such as The New Yorker and The Onion.

In addition to the aforementioned sketch comedy stars, Summer in Argyle also features the voice talents of Carl Tart, Stephanie Courtney, Lyric Lewis, Stephanie Hsu, and more. Summer in Argyle is described as being “like listening to an old-time radio theatre show soaked in silly and blended with absurdity to produce a perfect froth of nonsense.” Fans can listen for themselves when the series debuts on March 10, only on Audible.