‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2: Netflix Renews Tim Robinson’s Comedy Series

Netflix has renewed the Tim Robinson sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave for Season 2.

According to The Wrap, the next season will debut sometime in 2020, but no official premiere date has been announced.

Following the announcement, Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin released a joint statement, saying, “We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of I Think You Should Leave. We are so thankful we get to do it again!”

Netflix has ordered a second season of I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON, coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/EVGqNRsqaL — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 19, 2019

Robinson got his start at iconic sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, working as a cast member and writer from 2012 until 2014.

Notably, The Lonely Island — comprised of Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone — are a comedy trio who began in the early 2000s and all also ended up working at the show together. There they pioneered a new form of digital shorts for the series, and also launched a comedy-rap career.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has been renewed for a second season!! pic.twitter.com/3Ut7FFpvVu — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019

A few years later, Robinson co-created the Comedy Central sitcom Detroiters with Sam Richardson (Veep), Kanin, and Joe Kelly. That series was ultimately canceled in 2018, and in April 2019 I Think You Should Leave debuted on Netflix.

While Robinson is well-know for his time on SNL, his new series is a very different style of sketch comedy than what fans of that show are used to.

Arguably, the tone of I Think You Should Leave is closer to ’90s sketch comedy legends The Kids in the Hall. It features outlandish segments that often seamlessly blend into whole new bits, and never shies away from the absurd.

Nonetheless, alongside The Lonely Island guys, Robinson also brought fellow SNLers Will Forte, Cecily Strong, and Vanessa Bayer into the series as well.

Other stars who made appearances in Season 1 include Steven Yeun, Tim Heidecker, Conner O’Malley, Patti Harrison, and his former Detroiters co-star Sam Richardson.

“I think you should leave” is THE best thing on the Netflix right now and it just got renewed for a second season which is the best news I’ve heard all day. Do yourself a fav and watch. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) June 20, 2019

Season 1 of I Think You Should Leave is currently available on Netlfix, for subscribers of the streaming service.