'Nobody' Star Bob Odenkirk Secretly Recorded 'SNL' Guest Host Yelling at Him

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, who can now be seen in theaters in Nobody, said he still has a recording of Jeremy Irons yelling at him that dates back to Odenkirk's tenure on Saturday Night Live. Odenkirk, 58, was a writer on Saturday Night Live from 1987 to 1991, long before he started acting. During his final season on the show, Irons hosted SNL in March 1991 and has never been back since.

During a stop on The Howard Stern Show Thursday, Odenkirk said the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner once yelled at him and fellow SNL writer Conan O'Brien. However, the one person who really tore into Odenkirk was Irons, who was not happy with his monologue. "Because Rob Schneider and I had written this monologue, I think, and it wasn't great," Odenkirk recalled, notes TooFab. "He was right... He was really mad. He was so mad."

Irons, who would win the Best Actor Oscar for Reversal of Fortune shortly after his SNL stint, was not impressed with the jokes Odenkirk and Schneider came up with. "I mean, I've got this... You have me doing this... I can sing, I can dance. I can juggle. I'm a Shakespearian trained actor and you have me doing this," Odenkirk said, doing his best Irons impression.

Odenkirk secretly recorded his conversation with Irons and he still has it. "I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much. I played it for many people. I don't know where it is now. It's at the bottom of a bin somewhere," Odenkirk said. "And he was right, God bless him. It wasn't a great monologue. But he's a trooper."

Odenkirk got his start on Saturday Night Live as a writer and appeared in a handful of sketches. During his final season, he worked with Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, David Spade, and Chris Rock. However, he left the show in 1991 to pursue acting. Odenkirk is now best known for playing the attorney Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, even earning his own spinoff, the prequel Better Call Saul. His performance on Better Call Saul has earned him four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations. He won an Emmy as a writer on The Ben Stiller Show in 1993.

The actor is now trying his hand at starring in action movies. He can be seen in Nobody, a thriller about a bystander who is targeted by a drug lord. The movie was directed by Ilya Naushuller and co-produced by John Wick's David Leitch.