Netflix Renews Young Adult Series After Suspenseful Delay Between Seasons

Fans of the British-Canadian coming-of-age series Geek Girl can breathe a sigh of relief.

Nearly a year after its premiere, and amid ongoing speculation that it was canceled, Geek Girl has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The half-hour series is based on the popular young adult novels by Holly Smale and stars House of the Dragon’s Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, an awkward teen whose life is turned upside down when she’s thrust into the world of fashion.

Photo Credit: NETFLIX

Netflix announced the Season 2 renewal Tuesday alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Carey and Liam Woodrum, who stars as Nick Park. According to Deadline, Geek Girl Season 2 will begin filming in the UK this summer. The next batch of episodes is set to drop sometime next year.

“I am beyond excited that Geek Girl has been recommissioned for a second season by Netflix,” Zoë Rocha, series showrunner and creative director of RubyRock, said. “The amazing audience reaction to Season 1 was truly incredible and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life. I’m thrilled to be working with Holly and Emily again, and that Boat Rocker has come onboard, to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe. Let’s see what magic Harriet Manners can sprinkle on to the fashion world this time round.”

Geek Girl was a hit upon its release on s May 30, 2024. The show not only spent several weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English-language series, but also, received a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and amassed a whopping 28.1 million views in its first seven months of streaming. But despite the show’s success, Geek Girl was left hanging in limbo for months, leading many to believe that the show had been quietly canceled.

Photo Credit: NETFLIX

A reason for the delayed renewal is unclear, but Deadline reports that it may be due to some behind-the-scenes changes. Amid company turmoil, including stuff and cost cuts, possible bankruptcy and sales, Corus Entertainment, the production company that produced and distributed Geek Girl’s debut season, is no longer attached the show. Rather, the rights to the series, including Season 1, have been acquired by Canadian company Boat Rocker.

Along with Carey and Woodrum, Geek Girl stars Emmanuel Imani (Wilbur Evans), Tim Downie (Richard Manners), and Jemima Rooper (Annabel Manners). The series is created by Smale and Jessica Ruston, who also executive produce alongside Smale and Robbie von Werz.

Geek Girl Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Season 2 is scheduled for a 2026 premiere.