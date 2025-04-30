‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 1 Finale — How to Watch and Stream

NCIS: Origins wrapped its freshman season Monday, but fans who missed the episode on network TV, where it airs on CBS, aren’t out of luck.

Described by CBR as “the most emotional gut punch” of the season, the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale, “Cecilia,” featured shocking twists, relationship updates, and a few cliffhangers that fans are still buzzing about days later.

Thankfully, the episode, and all 17 episodes that preceded it, are available to stream on Paramount+. The platform is also the streaming home of the NCIS franchise, with complete seasons of NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: New Orleans also available to stream. Paramount+ offers two subscribers tiers – Paramount+ Essential at $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME at $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Origins, the sixth installment in the NCIS franchise, serves as a prequel to NCIS and an origin story for Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The series is set in 1991 and tells the story of Gibbs’ professional and personal life as he starts his career with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Austin Stowell plays young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote rounding out the cast. Mark Harmon narrates the show.

The series was a breakout hit for CBS upon its premiere back in October, not only being rated fresh by critics and audience members on Rotten Tomatoes, but also averaging 9.2 million viewers with streaming alone, per Paramount. The show proved to be so successful that CBS renewed NCIS: Origins for Season 2 before the first season even ended.

“We are so happy that NCIS: Origins has been so well received by both longtime NCIS fans and franchise newcomers,” Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, the show’s co-showrunners, told Parade at the time. “We’re thrilled to be returning for a second season and can’t wait to tell more incredible stories of Gibbs, Franks, Lala, and the rest of the team with the superbly talented actors who play them.”

In the upcoming second season, “there will be a Case of the Week and there will be an overarching bigger case throughout the season,” Monreal told TVLine following the finale.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 is set to premiere as part of the 2025-2026 broadcast season, according to Paramount. The complete first season is available to stream now on Paramount+.