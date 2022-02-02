Paramount+ Orders New Comedy Series With Bob Odenkirk and David Cross

Paramount+ has ordered a brand new comedy series from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, with Borat 2 director Jason Woliner attached to direct. According to The Wrap, the new docu-style series is title Guru Nation and it stars Odenkirk and Cross as rival cult gurus who are “manipulating the minds of their deluded followers.” At this time, no premiere date has been set.

Following the big announcement, Cross took to Twitter to comment and share his excitement. “After a year of having to be coy and secretive about this, it gives me great pleasure to let y’all know about this new project Bob and I are working on,” he tweeted. “It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve done so far. Get ready to have your pants blown wide open!” Odenkirk shared the big news as well, simply writing, “Yep!You bet!”

https://twitter.com/mrbobodenkirk/status/1488614246082433025?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The new series announcement comes less than a year after Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing while on the set of his AMC series, Better Call Saul. He was rushed to the hospital on July 27, but little information was initially shared. Cross issued a brief statement at one point tweeting, “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

It was later revealed that Odenkirk suffered a “small heart attack.” He gave fans an update on his health just days after his hospitalization, writing in a tweet, “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own It’s A Wonderful Life week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” About one month later, Odenkirk revealed that he was back to work on Better Saul Call.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the show’s final outing and will likely begin airing its 13-episode run — up from the usual 10 episodes — sometime later on this year. It is unclear if Odenkirk’s hospitalization had an impact on premiere plans. “From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story … and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end,” the show’s co-creator Peter Gould previously stated. “We’re going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes.”