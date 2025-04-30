Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2025

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Peacock.
The NBCUniversal streamer just unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming library in May 2025.
The biggest title of the month is the return of Rian Johnson’s comedy-drama Poker Face. The series, stylized as a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery, will return for its second season on May 8, bringing back Natasha Lyon as Charlie Cale. The two shows will premiere new seasons as others wrap their current seasons, with Peacock set to stream the current season finales of shows including Suits LA, The Voice, and several Chicago shows. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime will continue to air new episodes of Season 5.
On the film front, Peacock subscribers will be able to press play on favorites like Bridesmaids, The Expendables, Paul Blart Mall Cop, Schindler’s List, all four John Wick films, and Nope, as well as more recent hits like Black Bag and Love Hurts.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in May 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
May 1
47 Ronin
99 Homes
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Backtrace
Belly
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Billy Madison
Bleeding Steel
Blended
Braven
Bridesmaids
Buffaloed
Carol
The Change-Up
Chinese Zodiac
The Courier
Despicable Me 3
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Georgia Rule
Get Out
Glass
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
Here Comes The Boom
The Hunt
Jet Li’s Fearless
Judge Dredd
Kindergarten Cop
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knocked Up
The Last Stand
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life of Pi
Man Up
Memoirs of a Geisha
Minions*
My Cousin Vinny
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
The Notebook
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart Mall Cop
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Public Enemies
Requiem For a Dream
Rough Night
The Rundown
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
The Secret of Roan Inish
Seventh Son
Snitch
Snow Falling on Cedars
Split
The Town
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
Warcraft
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
The Wedding Singer
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Zookeeper
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
May 2
Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
May 3
Kentucky Derby 2025
May 4
The Silent Twins
May 6
The Weeknight, Season 1 – Premiere (MSNBC)
May 7
Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
May 8
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
May 9
Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 11
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
May 13
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)
May 14
Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)
May 15
Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Trolls Band Together
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along
May 16
Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
May 17
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)
May 18
Nope
May 19
The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
May 20
May Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18
Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
May 21
The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)
May 22
90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
May 23
Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)
May 25
Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
May 27
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
May 28
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)
Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
May 29
Lisa Frankenstein
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Sisu
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)