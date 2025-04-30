Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2025

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer just unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming library in May 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest title of the month is the return of Rian Johnson’s comedy-drama Poker Face. The series, stylized as a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery, will return for its second season on May 8, bringing back Natasha Lyon as Charlie Cale. The two shows will premiere new seasons as others wrap their current seasons, with Peacock set to stream the current season finales of shows including Suits LA, The Voice, and several Chicago shows. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime will continue to air new episodes of Season 5.

On the film front, Peacock subscribers will be able to press play on favorites like Bridesmaids, The Expendables, Paul Blart Mall Cop, Schindler’s List, all four John Wick films, and Nope, as well as more recent hits like Black Bag and Love Hurts.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in May 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

May 1

47 Ronin

99 Homes

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Backtrace

Belly

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Billy Madison

Bleeding Steel

Blended

Braven

Bridesmaids

Buffaloed

Carol

The Change-Up

Chinese Zodiac

The Courier

Despicable Me 3

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Georgia Rule

Get Out

Glass

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happily N’ever After 2: Show White

Here Comes The Boom

The Hunt

Jet Li’s Fearless

Judge Dredd

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knocked Up

The Last Stand

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life of Pi

Man Up

Memoirs of a Geisha

Minions*

My Cousin Vinny

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Notebook

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart Mall Cop

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Pixels

Public Enemies

Requiem For a Dream

Rough Night

The Rundown

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

The Secret of Roan Inish

Seventh Son

Snitch

Snow Falling on Cedars

Split

The Town

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*

Warcraft

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

The Wedding Singer

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Zookeeper

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

May 2

Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

May 3

Kentucky Derby 2025

May 4

The Silent Twins

May 6

The Weeknight, Season 1 – Premiere (MSNBC)

May 7

Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

May 8

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

May 9

Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

May 11

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

May 13

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)

May 14

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)

May 15

Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along

May 16

Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

May 17

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)

May 18

Nope

May 19

The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

May 20

May Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

May 21

The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)

May 22

90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

May 23

Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)

May 25

Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

May 27

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

May 28

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)

Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

May 29

Lisa Frankenstein

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Sisu

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)