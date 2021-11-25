Macy’s Parade: ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Overwhelms Fans With Surprise Appearance on Blue’s Float

Nearly 20 years after he packed his backpack and headed off to college on the beloved Nickelodeon children’s series, Blue’s Clues original host Steve Burns took to the streets of New York City to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. Burns, who hosted the show from 1996 until 2002, made his way from West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square aboard of Blue’s Clues-themed float alongside Joe, Steve’s younger brother on the show who took over hosting duties, and Josh, the host and main protagonist of Blue’s Clues & You!.

This year’s parade marked a special one for the show’s three hosts, as it came amid Blue’s Clues‘ 25h anniversary, which was recognized in September. Blue’s Clues and the newer spinoff, Blue’s Clues and You!, have been staple children’s series for decades now, and the show has been recognized during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for years either via balloon or float. This year, it was a float bearing a giant resemblance of Blue. According to the float’s official page, “Nickelodeon is celebrating 25 years of Blue’s Clues, & they can’t spell Blue without Y-O-U! Preschoolers go on an interactive adventure to find clues with Josh! Or Joe. Or Steve! And here come all three of them, taking a break from filming their upcoming movie set right here in the Big Apple to skidoo down the Parade route on their fantastic float.”

The appearance of the three hosts, particularly the appearance of Burns, proved to be overwhelming for Blue’s Clues fans. As viewers saw Burns make his way down the Parade route, many took to social media to react.

“I think my Thanksgiving highlight is seeing Steve and Joe together again on the Blue’s Clues float in the Macy’s Parade and I have zero shame admitting that,” tweeted one person.

STEVE ON THE BLUE FLOAT — Coolie Whistles (@melissnb) November 25, 2021

“IM CRYING OVER THE BLUE’S CLUES FLOAT!” wrote another person. “THEY BROUGHT BACK STEVE AND JOE MY HEART.”

Loved the Blues Clues float was awesome to see Steve there this year lol pic.twitter.com/oIEaYpjDCQ — Scott Woodfin (@pbrscott89) November 25, 2021

“My 2 year old lost her s- when the [Blue’s Clues] [Macy’s Parade] float rolled through,” commented somebody else. “She absolutely loves Josh and Blue so when they started a musical performance with [Joe] and [Steve] it got real.”

Seeing Steve on the Blues Clues float 🥰😭 #MacysParade #BluesClues25 — Ashley (@JustAshley_93) November 25, 2021

“I don’t think I was the only one waving at the TV when the Blue’s Clues float came on screen,” added another person. “Seeing Steve brought a tear to my eye and a smile on my face.”

#MacysParade #BluesClues25 I was so happy to see Steve on the Blues Clues float! — 🐱Purrfectly_Creepy (@Demy_Bubble) November 25, 2021

“Not me getting emotional just from seeing steve on the blues clues float singing with the others that have taken over over the years,” shared somebody else alongside a crying emoji.

I AM SO EMOTIONAL RIGHT NOW



I SCREAMED when I saw all 3 of them on the float lmao #MacysParade #bluesclues pic.twitter.com/oumqZjKUMA — Dyvex 🔜 Wasabicon – Vtuber | Cosplayer🔞 (@DyvexAwoo) November 25, 2021

“I can not be the only one fan girling over the [Blue’s Clues] float with Steve and Joe and the new kid in the [Macy’s Parade] just now! Right??” asked one viewer.

https://twitter.com/themaicy/status/1463897200082268162?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m literally shed a tear when I saw Steve on the Blue’s Clues float,” added another person. “Day is MADE.”