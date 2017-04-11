Former Blue’s Clues Host Steve Burns Confirms He Is Alive, Explains Why He Left Show

When Steve from Blue's Clues exited the show, leaving his "brother" Joe to care for Blue, Mailbox, Tickety Tock, and all his other cartoon friends, the explanation given was that he was "going to college."

After that rumors began to swirl and, frankly, get ridiculously out of control.

Some rumors were that he was a drug addict and that he eventually overdosed, and other rumors begin to circulate that he died in a car accident.

Well, Steve is back, out of reclusion, and he's finally revealing why he left the show.

Speaking to journalists, a now 43-year-old Steve said, "I was going bald and I kind of looked around and I'm like – the people who decided that I should wear these pants are not going to choose a wig with any dignity for me. It's just not going to happen."

Additionally, Steve had simply grown more interested in pursuing his solo music career, and so he's be spending his time away from TV to do that.

Steve went on to say, "Everyone wants there to be a dramatic answer and there's not. I wish I had a cool answer for this, but I just - I did it for like seven years and it just seemed like time to go. It just seemed like the right time. I was just getting older and I kind of occupied this weird older brother space on that show. Like I was sort of an adult, but not really."

He also expressed an understanding that his time had come to depart, adding, "It just really felt like a good, comfortable time to go and I felt like this show is awesome - and it felt like a very comfortable thing. There wasn't any weird dramatic or more interesting answer than that."

Truth be told, Steve also just really didn't feel like his heart was in it anymore. He explained, "To be honest with you, I was just really burned out. I was in every take of every show every day for all those years on a blue screen, so I was like, I just didn't have any more performance left in the show business land."

So, as it turns out, all of our presumptions were completely false. Steve wasn't a drug addict, or an alcoholic, or a porn star (yes, one rumor even suggested that), or... dead.

He was just a dude who had spent a lot of time being fully submersed in his job and he felt like it was time to focus on other things. In our defense though, we didn't teach ourselves to look for imaginary clues...

