‘Blue Bloods’ Star Joins Upcoming Hulu Football Drama ‘The Land’

A Blue Bloods star is joining Dan Fogelman’s upcoming football drama.

Deadline reports that Bridget Moynahan has rounded out the series regular cast for Hulu’s The Land.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created and written by Fogelman, best known for This Is Us and Paradise, The Land is set in the world of the NFL. Moynahan will star opposite Christopher Meloni, who is portraying the team’s head coach, Danny, and is believed to be playing Danny’s ex-wife, Belinda. Additional series regulars include Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chloe Bennet, and Chace Crawford.

Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The Land marks one of Moynahan’s first roles post-Blue Bloods. She starred on the CBS family cop procedural for all 14 seasons as Erin Reagan. The series ended in 2024, but she has since reprised the role in the spinoff Boston Blue. She appeared in the series premiere in October and is expected to return later this season. Moynahan also directed an episode of Boston Blue.

Additional credits include Crown Vic, John Wick: Chapter 2, Small Time, Battle Los Angeles, Ramona and Beezus, Eli Stone, Six Degrees, Gray Matters, The Recruit, Serendipity, Sex and the City, Coyote Ugly, and In the Weeds. Aside from The Land, Moynahan will be starring in the upcoming drama Original Sound, releasing on April 24, alongside Eric Stoltz, Laura Marano, Ted King, David Lambert, and Luis Antonio Ramos.

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

From 20th Television and Skydance Sports, The Land is executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Kevin Falls. David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed also executive produce for Skydance Sports. Meloni was the first to join The Land in July, as Law & Order: Organized Crime remains in limbo. The series has not yet been renewed for Season 6 by Peacock or canceled, but Meloni seems to be looking towards the future with this new show.

As of now, additional details on The Land have not been shared, including when it could be premiering. From the looks of the cast, though, it seems like the wait will be worth it. And with Moynahan rounding out the main cast, it might not be long until more information is shared. It’s possible that more casting news will be on the way for the recurring cast or any guest stars, but The Land will be a show to look out for in the near future.