‘Law & Order’ Legend to Star in New NFL Drama Series

A beloved Law & Order legend has landed a new show.

Christopher Meloni is set to star in Dan Fogelman’s new Hulu drama series, Deadline reports.

The untitled drama is set inside the world of the NFL that will have a “generational family component” to it. Meloni is reportedly playing the head coach of an NFL team. Written and executive produced by the This Is Us and Paradise creator, the series comes from 20th Television and Skydance Sports. Jess Rosenthal also executive produces the project with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports.

Pictured: Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Meloni is best known for his role as Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchise, starting out with SVU for the first 12 seasons. After departing the show, he returned 10 years later to star in his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premiered in 2021. He’s also made frequent appearances on SVU since his return. The latest season of OC premiered on Peacock in April and wrapped up in June. As of now, Peacock has not made a decision on a sixth season, but Meloni would be able to do Organized Crime and the NFL drama if that were the case.

It’s actually not unusual for Meloni to take on another series while doing Organized Crime. The actor previously lent his voice to Harley Quinn from 2019 to 2020 and Netflix’s short-lived animated dark comedy Captain Fall in 2023. Aside from OC, Meloni is known for the dark comedy series Happy!, WGN’s period drama Underground, and the films Almost Friends, Marauders, Beef, They Came Together, and Man of Steel, among others. He will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy film Little Brother with John Cena and Eric André.

Additional information on the NFL drama at Hulu has not been released, including who will be joining Meloni. More details are likely to be announced in the coming months, but fans will just have to wait. In the meantime, it’s unknown when Peacock will eventually make a decision on Law & Order: Organized Crime’s sixth season, but it would be surprising if the show were to be canceled. There’s a reason it went to Peacock after airing on NBC, but this will also be something else that fans will just have to wait and see about.