New 'Black Mirror' Episode Is Making Subscribers Cancel Their Accounts

After over four years, Black Mirror finally returned to Netflix for Season 6, and as per usual, the episodes brought some madness to fans who watched and made them question reality. The first episode of the season definitely brought the series to new heights and even made some subscribers cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

Season 6, Episode 1, "Joan is Awful," sees Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy as the titular Joan, who comes across a new series on the streaming service "Streamberry," called Joan is Awful, where it's basically her life, literally, down to the hair, her job, and even her therapy sessions. With Salma Hayek playing the Streamberry version of Joan, the episode warps reality and starts to make you think someone is watching, which is why many fans are no longer keeping Netflix.