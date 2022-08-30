Salma Hayek Likely Joining Major Netflix Show

Black Mirror continues to attract top-shelf talent. Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are reportedly the latest stars to join the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix science fiction anthology series. Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara headlined the initial batch of stars who joined earlier this summer.

Roles for Hayek Pinault and Murphy are being kept under wraps. Variety reported their casting Monday. Beetz, Paul, Mara, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan joined the show earlier this summer. Rory Culkin (Under the Mirror of Heaven, Signs) and Myha'la Herrold (Industry, Bodies Bodies Bodies) also joined this month, reports Deadline.

During the premiere for Bullet Train on Aug. 1, Beetz told Deadline she filmed her Black Mirror episode back in June. "I just came off of shooting that, actually. I just shot that in June," she said. "I wouldn't say my character is having a lot of fun, but...I think there's a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, a premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us."

Black Mirror Season 6 will be the first batch of new episodes from creator Charlie Brooker since Season 5 was released in June 2019. The stories for the season are still unknown, but Season 6 will reportedly include more episodes than the previous one. Season 5 included just three episodes and they received a mixed reception from critics. In fact, the only Emmy nomination from Season 5 was Andrew Scott's Outstanding Guest Actor nod for the episode "Smithereens."

The new season will also be the first since Brooker and his creative partner, Annabel Jones, left their company House of Tomorrow in January 2020. They set up a new company, Broke and Bones, which set up a deal with Netflix worth an estimated $100 million. Brooker has won five Emmys for Black Mirror, including Outstanding Television Movie for the "Bandersnatch," "USS Callister," and "San Junipero" episodes.

Hayek Pinault recently finished filming Without Blood, which Angelina Jolie wrote and directed. It is based on Alessandro Baricco's book about a young girl who hunts down the people who killed her father during wartime. Hayek Pinault also stars in the upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance and was recently seen in House of Gucci and Eternals. She also produced Hulu's Eva Peron series, Santa Evita.

Murphy is best known for playing Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, which earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020. She recently starred in FX's comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself and Netflix's Russian Doll.