'Black Mirror' Season 6: What We Know

Black Mirror Season 6 is in production, and some details are starting to take shape. The beloved anthology series has been on hiatus for years, but back in May Variety reported that it had been renewed. We now have some tantalizing teasers for the new season, including a quote from star Zazie Beetz.

Black Mirror Season 6 will reportedly be longer than the most recent installment, yet its episodes will be longer and more cinematic than ever. Sources close to the production said that secrecy is a top priority, as they do not want any spoilers to leak before the show can premiere. However, they did announce that this season's cast members will include Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

Zazie Beetz confirms she’s wrapped production on new season of ‘Black Mirror’ pic.twitter.com/sMQF0dMsQu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 2, 2022

Beetz did not seem to be under any kind of secrecy mandate when she spoke to Deadline on the red carpet earlier this month. Asked about Black Mirror, she said: "I just came off of shooting that, actually. I just shot that in June... I wouldn't say my character is having a lot of fun, but.. I think there's a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us."

Perhaps most exciting for die-hard fans, the new season will reportedly have more episodes than Season 5. Season 5 was comprised of just three new episodes -- the same as the first two seasons but down from Season 3 and Season 4, each of which had 6 episodes. They also said that each episode could be thought of as an individual film, which may have been a hint that episodes will be over an hour in length.

The swelling budget is no surprise considering how Netflix has invested in Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. The writer and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company, House of Tomorrow, in January of 2020 and created an all-new company, Broke and Bones. Netflix immediately inked a huge deal with the new company which may reportedly total up to $100 million.

This name change nearly cost Brooker, Jones and Netflix the rights to the Black Mirror brand, however. According to a report by Variety, the rights to the title changed hands from House of Tomorrow's parent company to a new parent company, which then negotiated a favorable deal with Netflix to hand the show back over.

The deal comes just in the nick of time for Netflix, which has suffered some huge financial setbacks and bad press in recent months. Hopefully, a new season of Black Mirror can help set the course correctly, but there's no word yet on when that project might premiere. You can stream all five previous seasons plus the film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix now.