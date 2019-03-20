‘Bird Box’ Book Sequel Coming in October

Bird Box is getting a sequel, but maybe not a movie just yet.

Bird Box author Josh Malerman revealed in a recent interview that he is writing a sequel to the hit 2014 novel that inspired the hit Netflix film, and he revealed that the Sandra Bullock-led movie inspired him to write the followup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling,” Malerman told Esquire.

The sequel, expected to hit shelves on Oct. 1, will be titled Malorie. According to PEOPLE the story will take place eight years after the ending of the first film, and will focus on exploring Malorie and the creatures who terrorized the world during the first book some more.

Netflix’s post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock as Malorie who, along with her two children named Boy and Girl, must face the creatures in order to find a new safe place for her family.

“In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: People want to know what happened with Boy and Girl,” he said. “But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better.”

Malerman also revealed to Esquire that the new story will not pick up at the peaceful school for the blind seen at the end of the first story.

“…They’ve left there. Similar in that they’re trying to make things work. It’s not like it opens with them in paradise,” he told the outlet.

With plans for a book sequel already in the works, can we expect Bird Box 2 to come to Netflix soon? Bird Box director Susanne Bier previously told the outlet she was enjoying the success of the first film at the moment.

“We only just finished it!” she said. “It’s funny, I’m kind of reading people asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we really just finished!’ So let’s just enjoy it for now.”

The news of the sequel comes just a few days after Netflix finally agreed to remove footage from a real-life train accident from the film after sparking outrage from viewers.

Bird Box is now available to stream on Netflix.