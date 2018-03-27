‘Big Little Lies’ Twins Reel in Five Figure Deals as 7-Year-Olds

Big paychecks, little guys. The adorable twins from Big Little Lies are already pros when it comets negotiating sweet deals in Hollywood, having reportedly made $50,000 each for season 1 of the HBO series.

What’s more is that Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were barely 7 years old back in 2015 when they landed their roles on Big Little Lies, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Now 10 years old, Cameron and Nicholas play Josh and Max Wright, the twin sons of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård’s characters. Before Big Little Lies, the twins’ only other on-screen work was a brief appearance on Black-ish.

Both Cameron and Nicholas appeared in all seven episodes of the first season and are set to return for the much-anticipated second season — although it’s not known if the duo negotiated massive raises like many of their fellow co-stars.

An HBO executive found herself in hot water earlier this month after making a controversial comment about season two’s limited budget, thanks to re-negotiated contracts and salaries.

While speaking on an INTV Conference panel in Jerusalem, HBO’s senior VP of drama Francesca Orsi said, “From a budget standpoint, going into season two of Big Little Lies without any options in place, we’ve been… um… short of raped.”

She has since rolled back her comment.

“Obviously, I am embarrassed by my poor choice of words. We are extremely proud of Big Little Lies and excited for the second season,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Cast members were able to re-negotiate their contracts due to the fact that Big Little Lies was initially meant only to be a limited series; however, its worldwide critical and audience acclaim prompted HBO to order a second season. Therefore, cast and production staff were able to use leverage to negotiate a higher pay rate.

Not only are most cast members returning for season 2, but joining the cast is one of Hollywood’s most elite (and highest paid) actresses: Meryl Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Skarsgård’s deceased character Perry, according to TVLine.

“Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” HBO said in a statement. This will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Kidman, who plays Perry’s wife Celeste, who last co-starred in The Hours.

With Streep’s Big Little Lies storyline, HBO puts to rest the suspicions that Skarsgård’s Perry might’ve somehow survived that fatal fall in the season 1 finale. Still, Skarsgård is expected to reprise his Emmy-winning role, most likely via flashbacks.

Filming for season 2 is officially underway with episodes set to premiere in 2019. Star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon celebrated her return to Monterey earlier this month with an Instagram post of her and co-star Laura Dern in costume in front of the Seaside Coffee Shop.

Witherspoon, who plays Madeline, wrote, “Watch out Monterey, here we come!” Dern, who played nemesis and now pal Renata, posted the same photo on her Instagram.

The stars were not the only ones in the spirit of celebration, as three days earlier Zoe Kravitz, who plays Bonnie in the critically-acclaimed series, posted a selfie, writing, “Bonnie’s Back.”

Shailene Woodley, who plays single mother Jane uploaded a smiling shot with the caption: “JANE’S BACK. LET’S DO THIS.”