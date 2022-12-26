'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley': Kevin Bacon Teases Details of Upcoming Netflix Movie (Exclusive)

A fourth Beverly Hills Cop film will be on Netflix soon. The streaming service recently announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being filmed, and Kevin Bacon has joined the cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bacon teased details of the new movie and what his role will be.

"I'm sworn to secrecy around the project, but I think it's well known that Eddie's going to be in it and that a lot of the people from the original are coming back," Bacon exclusively told PopCulture. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun. And the one thing I can tell you is that I play a Beverly Hills Cop."

Bacon can't say much about the new film since it's still in the works. Bacon is one of the new cast members to join the Beverly Hills Cop Universe along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Mark Pellegrino. The will be the first Beverly Hills Cop movie since Beverly Hills Cop III was released in 1994.

Murphy and Reinhold are the only cast members to star in all four films. Ashton and Reiser didn't appear in the third movie, and Pinchot was only in the first film. The first two movies were highly successful, earning multiple Golden Globe and Academy award nominations. Beverly Hills Cop III earned $119 million worldwide but was panned by critics.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is directed by Mark Molloy and written by Will Beall. Murphy is one of the producers of the film along with Jerry Bruckheimer. And the music will be composed by Harold Faltermeyer who composed the music for the first two movies.

The Netflix film is one of the few upcoming movies Bacon will star in. He is set to appear in the movie The Toxic Avenger which also stars Paige, Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Elijah Wood. Bacon will also star in the film Leave the World Behind which features Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Most recently, Bacon appeared in the Marvel television show The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special where he played a fictionalized version of himself.