Kevin Bacon Opens Up on Appearing in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (Exclusive)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the latest project from Marvel, and it became a huge success as soon at it premiered on Disney+ last month. A big reason for fans loving the TV movie is the appearance of Kevin Bacon who played a fictionalized version of himself. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Bacon about his experience on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and what made him want to be part of the project.

"Super fun," Bacon exclusively told PopCulture. "James Gunn, who wrote and directed that special name-dropped me in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which I had no idea he was going to do. I knew James, I had done a tiny, tiny little movie with him in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I liked him as a director. And then his next job was this massive Marvel, starting this whole franchise. That was a shock to me when I went to the theater, a matinee on opening weekend, and they were talking about me. I was, how did that just happen? Because we had lost touch and he didn't talk to me about it."

In the holiday special, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travel to Earth to kidnap Bacon and present him to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The two thought this would be a great present for Peter since he has talked about Bacon in the past.

"And then quite a few years later, because that first movie was probably eight or nine years ago, he said to me, 'I want to do this Christmas special and you're in it so I'm going to send it to you, but make sure you're sitting down when you read it,'" Bacon said about getting the script from Gunn. "Knowing James and knowing his sensibility, I would've said yes without even reading it. I just knew that it was going to be fun and cool. And then things got delayed with the pandemic and this and that and then finally we got a chance to do it. We shot it right in the middle of while they were doing Guardians of the Galaxy 3 down in Atlanta."

This bodes the question of whether will Bacon be in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie that will hit theatres on May 5, 2023. Odds are it's not likely, but having Bacon part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the best moments of 2022.