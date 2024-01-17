Hulu Removes Classic Reese Witherspoon Movie

Hulu just lost one of the hidden gems of Reese Witherspoon's career – the 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama. The streamer noted that the movie was leaving in its monthly list of movies coming and going from its catalog, giving fans until New Year's Eve to watch it. If you missed the window, you can still find Sweet Home Alabama on PVOD stores like Prime Video.

Witherspoon starred as Melanie in Sweet Home Alabama at a crossroads in her career – just a year after Legally Blonde was released. The movie is about a woman from a small town in Alabama who became a successful fashion designer in New York City and found a wealthy fiance, Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). However, in order to marry him she has to go home and face her past, including her childhood sweetheart Jake (Josh Lucas). She soon finds herself unsure of what she really wants in the first place.

The audience soon learns that Melanie and Jake got married in a rush as teenagers when Melanie became pregnant, but Melanie left for New York after having a miscarriage. However, the friends and family from her old life aren't pleased with the way she left them behind, while the people she has met in New York City aren't pleased with the way she has lied about her past – including her marriage.

The movie was a commercial success in its time but it got mixed reviews. It has an average rating of 5.9 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with 38 percent positive feedback overall. Critics complained that the movie was trite and pandering, with predictable cliches surfacing one after the other. However, even the harshest reviews agreed that it is a standout role for Witherspoon. Roger Ebert compared her to Doris Day, while the Observer's Andrew Sarris praised her for infusing the movie with "old-fashioned Hollywood magic."

Witherspoon was already a seasoned actor by the time this movie came out, though it may get overlooked in analysis of her career because it was released around the same time as other hits. In particular, Witherspoon starred in Legally Blonde in 2001, marking a major turning point in her career.

Sweet Home Alabama left Hulu on Sunday, Dec. 31, and right now it's not available on any subscription-based streaming services. However, you can still rent or purchase it on a digital store like Prime Video. At the time of this writing, the movie is also available on DVD, Blu-ray and even used VHS tapes through online retailers.