‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff TV Show Finds New Streaming Home

The Bad Boys spinoff TV show has found a new home.

L.A.’s Finest will be coming to Prime Video on March 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, the series is a spinoff of the Bad Boys franchise, with Union reprising her role as Detective Lieutenant Sydney “Syd” Burnett from 2003’s Bad Boys II. L.A.’s Finest follows Syd and Alba’s Detective Nancy McKenna as they tackle dangerous criminals while navigating their own complex lives. Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier created the procedural, which also starred Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson.

(Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

L.A.’s Finest premiered on Spectrum in May 2019 and was the first premium content show made for the cable provider and the debut of its Spectrum Originals banner of exclusive programming. Season 2 premiered in September 2020, with Spectrum announcing its cancellation the following month. Fox acquired the broadcast rights for Season 1 in May 2020 to fill its schedule during COVID, with the series debuting on the network that September. The series was not nearly as successful as the franchise; however, it received mostly negative reviews, with only a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 61% audience score.

While L.A.’s Finest was previously streaming on Netflix and for free on Tubi, it is currently not available on either. So fans will soon be able to stream the series once again very soon. As of now, it’s unclear how long the show will be streaming on Prime Video for, but at the very least, it being made available, no matter for how long, is better than nothing.

Play video

Bad Boys is not streaming with a Prime subscription; the films are available to be rented or purchased on the platform, which is better than nothing. The films don’t seem to have a permanent streaming home, so the only way to watch is by paying for them. It’s possible they will permanently join Prime at a later time, but purchasing and renting are the only options right now.

Meanwhile, L.A.’s Finest will not be the only show hitting Prime Video later this month. All seasons of All in the Family, Damages, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, Married… With Children, Rules of Engagement, The Shield, Unforgettable, and Who’s the Boss will also be coming to Prime on March 25.