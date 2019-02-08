‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff ‘LA’s Finest’ Sets Series Premiere Date

Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, has officially set a series premiere date.

The show will debut on Monday, May 13, and run for 13 episodes as a Spectrum Original for Charter Communications.

In the series, Union reprises her Bad Boys 2 role as Sydney “Syd” Burnett, the younger sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett. Alba will be playing a new character named Nancy McKenna, who is an Army veteran and detective who gets partnered with Syd.

In addition to Union and Alba, the show will also star Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and iconic actor Ernie Hudson as Syd’s father.

Hudson recently spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about the upcoming series and revealed that he took the role because it provided him the opportunity to do “something different.”

“It’s an amazing show,” Hudson went on to say. “I play Gabrielle [Union]’s dad — and Martin Lawrence’s dad… their mother took the kids away from me and moved to Miami, and so, she comes back to Los Angeles for reasons you find out in the show.”

The actor then explained that his role is that of “a dad who hasn’t been there,” but is attempting to make up for lost time the best he can.

“We all need to reconcile these things, especially with family because it completes us,” he offered. “[You have] the police and law enforcement protecting, and yet you still have a life and you still have these relationships that are unresolved. So, it’s a very different show, and really good.”

The series was originally ordered to pilot by NBC, but the network passed on it. Charter later swooped in and saved the show, ordering a full season.

“Charter has a strong passion for the project and we could not be more excited. Immediately we knew this innovative new platform was absolutely the right home for L.A.’s Finest,” President of Sony Pictures Television Studios Jeff Frost said.

“Charter is excited to partner with top producers Sony, Bruckheimer and the rest of the incredible team behind and in front of the camera on our first Spectrum Original Content endeavor,” Charter’s Senior Vice President and Head of Original Content Katherine Pope added. “Our content partnerships offer us a great opportunity to provide Spectrum customers with the dynamic, authentic and unique programming that drives value for their Spectrum subscription.”

At this time there is no word on if the series will be made available to stream on other services after it concludes its first season.