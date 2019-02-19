‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Part 2 Gets First Look

Arrested Development is back with new episodes next month, and now fans can get their first look.

Netflix is dropping the rest of Arrested Development Season 5 on March 15. The sitcom has been one of the most tumultuous productions in modern TV, with a huge gap between its cancellation on Fox and its renewal as a Netflix original series. Finally, the streaming service has handed out an early look at Season 5, Part 2, originally published by Entertainment Weekly.

The new batch of episodes finds Buster (Tony Hale) heading to court, where he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli). One haunting photo shows him wearing his strangest hand replacement yet — an anatomical model of bones and blood vessels instead of a hook.

Arrested Development: See first look photos of season 5 part 2 //t.co/rfRXyZzF2t — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 19, 2019



Other photos show Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) holding a drink and smiling mischievously, perhaps planning another scheme, and Gob Bluth (Will Arnett) sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle he is almost certainly under-qualified to operate.

One of the most confounding pictures in the batch shows George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) at the wheel of a small vehicle in a garage, while Michael (Jason Bateman) holds a house leading from the engine to the window. Naturally, another image shows Tobias (David Cross) in an outlandish costume — this time, an old woman disguise with his mustache and sideburns painted pink.

Tobias is joined by his daughter, Maeby (Alia Shawkat) and his newly-introduced son, Murphy-Brown (Kyle Mooney), both of whom also wear disguises.

You can’t handle the Bluth. Arrested Development returns March 15 pic.twitter.com/07UA4hJlgB — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) February 19, 2019



Another image shows Henry Winkler back in character as the indefensible lawyer Barry Zuckercorn, escorting Buster into court. Inside, he sits surrounded on all sides by lawyers.

Arrested Development Season 5 first dropped on Netflix back in May of 2018. The new episodes got luke-warm reviews, with many fans feeling that the Netflix revival will simply never live up to the original three season on network TV. The show has done some bold experimentation since moving to the streaming platform.

Season 4 was told in a unique story-telling style, with each episode covering about the same amount of time but following a different character. Last year, Netflix re-released the season as a “remix” titled “Fateful Consequences,” in which all of the episodes were edited into a more standard sitcom format.

The show was also at the center of a controversy last year in the midst of the Me Too movement. Tambor was accused of sexual harassment on the set of another show, Transparent, and the story followed him into the press tour. In one interview, Jessica Walter broke down crying as she talked about Tambor’s temper. The incident brought criticism down on Tambor, Bateman and the production as a whole.

Arrested Development Season 5, Part 2 hits Netflix on Friday, March 15.