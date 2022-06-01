Apple TV+ Renews Drama Series for Two More Seasons

✖

The Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 on Wednesday. Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman and is based on the Jackson Lamb novels by Mick Herron. The series also stars Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Slow Horses stars Oldman as Jackson Lamb, who runs Slough House, an administrative purgatory for MI5 rejects nicknamed "Slow Horses." Lowden (Mary Queen of Scots) stars as River Cartwright, an up-and-coming MI5 agent who is sent to Slough House after making an embarrassing mistake on a training mission. Thomas (The English Patient, Fleabag) stars as Diana Tavener, MI5's Deputy Director-General. Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce, and Sophie Okonedo also star.

The first season of Slow Horses ran six episodes and debuted on April 1. The show's second season will debut later this year and was directed by Jeremy Lovering. Saul Metzstein was hired to direct Season 3. A director for Season 4 has not been named. Herron's novels were adapted by Will Smith (Veep) and the series is produced by See-Saw Films. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost are the executive producers.

Season 3 begins with Jackson Lamb's team working together to stop a rogue agent after a member of their group is kidnapped. In Season 4, there is a bombing that leads to personal secrets leaking out.

Oldman won an Oscar in 2018 for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, which also starred Thomas as Churchill's wife Clementine. Oldman's other Oscar nominations came for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Mank. Slow Horses is his first regular television series project since the early 1980s, although he has an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance in the Friends episode "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding."

In an interview with Deadline, Oldman said he was excited about the prospect of playing Jackson for many years, as there are plenty of Herron novels left to adapt. "It's up to all the big people upstairs and the audience and the obviously the viewership and what Apple what they say. But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years, yeah," he said. "Absolutely. I mean, for those that love the books and that were Mick Herron devotees as it were, he is already an iconic character. So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it."