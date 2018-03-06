Gary Oldman Saved Frances McDormand’s Stolen Oscar

Gary Oldman played a supporting role in the theft and rescue of Frances McDorman’s Oscar for Best Actress Sunday night.

During the Governor’s Ball, the official Oscars after-party, McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was stolen. Suspect Terry Bryant was arrested and charged with grand theft. Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman told Reuters that the 47-year-old is being held on $20,000 bond.

The statue went missing during the party, where the winners have their names engraved on a plaque, which is then attached to their Oscar.

“After a brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited. They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In and Out,” McDormand’s representative, Simon Halls, told Reuters.

Before the Oscar was handed back to McDormand, it landed in the hands of Oldman, who won Best Actor for Darkest Hour. According to the Daily Mail, Bryant gave the British actor the statue. Oldman returned then returned it to McDormand, who previously won the same award 20 years ago for Fargo.

The New York Times‘ Cara Buckley reported that Bryant took a picture with the statue, and was stopped by chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer to get the statue back. “Apparently Frances has said to let him go,” Buckley reported.

TMZ also obtained a video shot by Bryant, showing him kissing the award and telling everyone he could it belonged to him. He also asked others if they wanted to take a photo with it.

Bryant regularly shows up to awards, and claims to be a “Producer, A-list Entertainment journalist, TV Film & Music Producer, A&E Editor Actor, TV Host, UN Ambassador” on his Instagram page. During Oscar weekend, he posted photos from the Swarovski party in West Hollywood and another from the Cadillac party at the Chateau Marmount.

Other photos show him posing with Jimmy Kimmel, John Travolta, Quincy Jones, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and even Beyonce at awards shows and red carpet events.

Earlier Sunday night, McDormand gave a stirring speech when accepting her award. She invited all the female nominees at the Dolby Theater to stand with her.

“We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she said. “Don’t talk to us about it at your parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentleman: inclusion rider.”

The other acting Oscar winners on Sunday included I, Tonya star Allison Janney and McDormand’s Three Billboards co-star, Sam Rockwell.

